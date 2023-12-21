[BUG] Vivaldi pastes URL on text editor when dragging tab outside main window
-
If I want to detach one tab to a new window, sometimes it's unable to detach, but eventually it works. But the bigger problem is that even when it works, if I have a text editor on the area where I'm releasing the mouse, it pastes the page URL on it. I almost committed code to my company's code base with random URLs inside several times because of this bug. Please fix this
-
@darthgtb Dragging a tab onto windows desktop or app drops a URL, that is a normal behaviour in Vivaldi f.ex. to create a desktop shortcut or to drag a URL, not a bug.
-
Any way to turn this feature off? It's more annoying than useful. Every time I drag a tab out of the window is to create a new window. If I really want to make a desktop shortcut (which will be honestly never) or paste the URL, I can just simply copy it from the address bar. No need to overcomplicate things...
-
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, it is a bit strange, Vivaldi create a new window and add the URL to the text editor.
Chrome/Edge create only the window.
@darthgtb
Hi, if you want a new window click and hold the tab and move it down, release mouse.
No need to move the tab out of the Vivaldi window.
This create a new window 100% for me.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin said in [BUG] Vivaldi pastes URL on text editor when dragging tab outside main window:
Vivaldi create a new window and add the URL to the text editor.
Chrome/Edge create only the window.
Chrome and Edge has not a extended UI like Vivaldi.
-
@darthgtb said in [BUG] Vivaldi pastes URL on text editor when dragging tab outside main window:
Any way to turn this feature off?
No, you can not switch off.
-
@mib3berlin I'll start doing that way then. It sometimes didn't actually detach the window when I tried and thought the reason was because I was doing it that way, still on top of the same window.
I should mention, I have bottom tabs, so in my cause I drag them up.
If the non-detaching still happens, I'll open another issue
Thanks!
- Chrome/Edge/Opera/Brave/etc. not having an extended UI is irrelevant. Pasting the URL was an active design choice made by Vivaldi developers. It's the only browser I've ever seen that does that
- Since it's not possible to turn this off, please forward my suggestion to add a checkbox somewhere to turn this feature off
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@darthgtb said in [BUG] Vivaldi pastes URL on text editor when dragging tab outside main window:
please forward my suggestion to add a checkbox somewhere to turn this feature off
I advise to report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@darthgtb Thanks for your feature request.
VB-102621 "Add ability to turn off pasting or URL when creating a new window from a tab"
-
@DoctorG, thanks for sharing the issue reporting link