Connection to port 8080 in Iceland?
There's always this connection to port 8080 to a server in Iceland:
31.209.137.48:webcache users:(("vivaldi-bin",pid=7287,fd=33))
inetnum: 31.209.137.0 - 31.209.137.255 netname: IS-HRINGDU-NET1 descr: Hringdu Business Customer & GGC country: IS
I have checked all the settings in Vivaldi and searched the Web for this connection but could not find any information. So, why does Vivaldi connect to this server in Iceland?
mib2berlin Soprano
@annerelbe
Hi, many servers of Vivaldi are in Iceland.
Vivaldi host sync, translation and mail server there if I remember correctly.
That's right. But "webcache" is a proxy service and I don't want to use a proxy service. And most of all I'd like my browser to not route web traffic through a proxy without my knowledge.
mib2berlin Soprano
@annerelbe
Hm, do you have preload enabled?
Check: chrome://settings/performance
By the way, Vivaldi doesn't route anything to third party companies except you have Web Store enabled.
This is for extension updates, for example.
No, preload is disabled.
Yes, and that would be this connection:
[xxx]:36956 [2a00:1450:400c:c0b::bc]:5228 users:(("vivaldi-bin",pid=7287,fd=40))
inet6num: 2a00:1450:4000::/37 netname: IE-GOOGLE-2a00-1450-4000-1 descr: EU metro frontend
This is the connection to the Chrome Store. Still, the connection to the webache in Iceland is not related to this.
mib2berlin Soprano
@annerelbe
Then I have no idea, just block port 8080.
Maybe other users have more information about this webcache.
Cheers, mib
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@annerelbe This is the server used for the real-time synchronization part of the Vivaldi sync service.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@thomasp So this?
https://stomp.github.io
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streaming_Text_Oriented_Messaging_Protocol
According to the server certificate on ports 8080/61613 it's a host named
stream.vivaldi.com
I don't get any connections to port 8080 here on Windows with Sync running. But I do see traffic to 61613:
$ tshark -i4 port 61613 Capturing on 'Intel(R) Ethernet Connection (2) I218-V' 1 0.000000 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is 61613 192.168.0.10 62486 TLSv1.2 77 Application Data 2 0.055320 192.168.0.10 62486 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is 61613 TCP 54 62486 → 61613 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=24 Win=1025 Len=0 3 1.215464 192.168.0.10 62486 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is 61613 TLSv1.2 77 Application Data 4 1.271459 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is 61613 192.168.0.10 62486 TCP 60 61613 → 62486 [ACK] Seq=24 Ack=24 Win=73 Len=0 5 20.000514 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is 61613 192.168.0.10 62486 TLSv1.2 77 Application Data 6 20.045098 192.168.0.10 62486 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is 61613 TCP 54 62486 → 61613 [ACK] Seq=24 Ack=47 Win=1025 Len=0 7 21.225646 192.168.0.10 62486 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is 61613 TLSv1.2 77 Application Data 8 21.281720 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is 61613 192.168.0.10 62486 TCP 60 61613 → 62486 [ACK] Seq=47 Ack=47 Win=73 Len=0 8 packets captured
In
vivaldi.dllI find:
stomps://stream.vivaldi.com:61613/
So where does port 8080 come into play?
-
@Pathduck My guess is maybe chrome makes an initial :8080 connection (to check the server is alive or something) before switching to :61613 for data transfer?
-
Hlini Vivaldi Team
Hi @Pathduck and @annerelbe
Both are used for sync notifications. We saw that differing operating systems are not able to use the same protocols in our first implementation of sync notifications.
To fix this we use two ports at the moment and it depends on your OS and Vivaldi version which one you use. (Both might be pinged in some versions) One of those ports will be phased out when we have aligned all the different OS's to use the same protocol.
I believe 8080 will be phased out as soon as we are confident that all OS's versions are working as intended using port 61613 for notifications.
This is seamless for our users but as you see, we have two ports there, but they only communicate with the sync notifications servers.