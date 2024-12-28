Hi Vivaldi Team,

I love the innovative features your browser offers, and I have an idea for something that could make it even more powerful for users.

Feature Idea: A "Screen Lock/Freeze" option that allows users to lock their view on a specific part of a webpage.

When enabled, this feature would prevent the page from scrolling or shifting even if the mouse moves or the keyboard is used.

If the page is reloaded or set to periodic reload, the browser would retain focus on the locked area of the webpage, ensuring continuity without needing manual adjustments.

This would be especially useful for users who need to monitor specific sections of dynamic or auto-updating websites without losing focus.

Additionally with Tiled Tabs:

This feature should also work independently for each tile when tabs are tiled, allowing users to lock specific areas across multiple websites simultaneously.

Even with reloading in tiled tabs, the frozen sections would remain consistent.

Thanks for considering this! Looking forward to seeing more great features in Vivaldi.

Best regards

[a passionate Vivaldi user]