I stumbled into something that I cannot quite figure out. I primarily use Vivaldi in Private mode. All of the settings are set to not store any history of activity.

I noticed a history of downloaded files is stored despite what I have set up in the configuration. I checked the Downloads history in the panel view and there is nothing stored there. Surely, there is another setting somewhere else?

Would appreciate any guidance on how to stop this i.e. no history to be stored.

Also, is there a bulk way of deleting all saved history instead of removing one item at a time. I have already gone to the setting to nuke all history but that does not remove this download history.

See attached screen shots for context.

Thanks for the assistance.