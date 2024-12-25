Nothing syncronizes.
doubleonev
Hello world.
I'm new here, so please bear with me. I have tried vivaldi and loved it. Meaning I would like to have on everything with a keyboard and internet access.
But coming from a linux machine, I had some favourites. And I tried logging in on my Windows and nothing is getting synced.
At first they were on the speeddial so I moved them to regular bookmarks, as researching the problem has led me to believe that that might solve it. It didn't.
Then I thouht the extensions would migrate as well. They haven't. Nor did any of the settings, and I am under the assumption that nothing moves even when sync is on.
My question:
1 - Is there a fix or something I don't know / not doing right?
2 - WHAT DOES SYNC ACTUALLY DO?
There was some down time with it recently, but I think it's all back to normal now.
Thank you for all the help and suggestions.
cheers
11v
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@doubleonev Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
- No, it should just work, as long as all devices are connected to Sync - and uses the same account obviously.
- You can read here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/vivaldi-desktop/vivaldi-sync-on-all-your-devices/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/
As for troubleshooting your specific issue:
Have you given it enough time? Could take 10-15 mins for new devices to be fully in sync.
Go to
chrome://sync-internals
Check the types of data in sync in the right-side table
Look at the value of "Device Info". It should equal your number of connected devices.
Go to the Sync Node Browser tab
-
Open the Device Info entry. It should list your devices.
Click on a device, it should list the Modification Time, this is probably (not 100% sure here) the time the device last had any pending change committed.
Perform the above on all your devices to check the values are consistent.
doubleonev
@Pathduck Thank you!
It worked after logout / login again on the linux browser.
Then I went to vivaldi://sync and had to re-enable the sync. For some reason it thought I wasn't logged in even after the ecryption key was entered.
Now the bookmarks with speed dial and extenrions on Windows (target) machine are synced. It seems all is there but not the theme or the position of menu and bars. It's ok.
did the job, the important is in sync.
THANK YOU AGAIN.
Can consider the thread closed.