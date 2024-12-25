Hello world.

I'm new here, so please bear with me. I have tried vivaldi and loved it. Meaning I would like to have on everything with a keyboard and internet access.

But coming from a linux machine, I had some favourites. And I tried logging in on my Windows and nothing is getting synced.

At first they were on the speeddial so I moved them to regular bookmarks, as researching the problem has led me to believe that that might solve it. It didn't.

Then I thouht the extensions would migrate as well. They haven't. Nor did any of the settings, and I am under the assumption that nothing moves even when sync is on.

My question:

1 - Is there a fix or something I don't know / not doing right?

2 - WHAT DOES SYNC ACTUALLY DO?

There was some down time with it recently, but I think it's all back to normal now.

Thank you for all the help and suggestions.

cheers

11v