When using the Compact tab stacking mode, it would be nice to be able to rearrange or reorder or reorganize tabs within a given stack.

Currently, it seems that you have to switch to a different stacking mode to be able to do that, which is of course not optimal if one prefers the Compact mode.

I am using vertical tabs if that matters.

On another note, being able to readily distinguish individual tabs in compact-mode stacks (maybe through colors?) also feels like it would be a nice feature. Right now, you have to first hover over the stack so that the popup thumbnails appear and you can identify the individual tabs in that stack.

I am extremely new to Vivaldi, so please let me know if I missed things.