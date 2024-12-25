With a large number and size of Sessions, Notes, Bookmarks, History, Delayed Reading files, they begin to take up quite a lot of space.

A possible solution to save disk space may be to add to Vivaldi the ability to work with Session files and others compressed into Zip archives - similar to how this is implemented in Word when working with the Docx format, and in other programs of the MSOffice package.

When compressed, the size of Session files is reduced by approximately 5 times.

Also, it would be possible to implement this feature for other files containing Vivaldi Databases: Notes, Bookmarks, Lazy Reading, etc.

By adding similar features, such as the “Compress to ZIP files” option for each category of files containing Databases in Vivaldi, as well as in the “Settings” menu items, providing flexible configuration.

With the implementation of functions, protection against failures, and duplication of files during operation.