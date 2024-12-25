Sorting url in History and Bookmarks using AI
kirill1996
Add, sorting url's in History and Bookmarks using AI!
You could even have a local LLMA of some sort.
Opera already has the ability to run AI locally!
Good luck)
https://press.opera.com/2024/04/03/ai-feature-drops-local-llms/
Aaron Translator
@kirill1996 Explain more to us how such AI will help users.
How many bookmarks do i need locally to give the AI the idea who i want to have it sorted?
I can not understand how the Opera AI works to help users to reduce their mess of bookmarks and history.