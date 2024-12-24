Well, I'm yet another person who lost ALL the data after sync while reinstalled Windows during the Vivaldi's sync issue...

I was thinking that I have a recovery browser state on my mobile, but it became lost right after I've opened browser If not, I would be pleased to know about that.

Fortunately, I have 1-2 year old copy of data on my laptop and really don't want to lose it.

So what I'm asking instructions for:

If I can recover the data on the mobile device (Android, Google Pixel) - I prefer to get the data from it If not, how can I get data from the Laptop browser and not lost it during the process How can I apply one or another data to my existing installation and sync it as a master data

I think that a single instruction could be better than reading countless replies. Thank you in advance.