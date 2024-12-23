Is there a problem with the Vivaldi AdBlocker?
-
I recently found that the integrated AdBlocker seems to lose effectiveness. Is there some problem or some new technique to abuse users with ads?
YouTube still works fine, but, for example, Slashdot does not anymore and so did several other sites at about the same time. I have moved (temporarily, I hope) to Brave Browser for these sites and it still blocks as as they should be blocked.
Any comments?
-
@Awagner Try with Vivaldi the extension
uBlock Origin Lite, that works good.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Awagner The internal blocker uses filter lists. How effective it is depends on what lists you have installed. You should adjust it in the settings and add lists you might need. Personally I can’t see any ads on Slashdot, just tried. Maybe check the lists in Brave and install the same ones in Vivaldi.
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
-
@luetage
Thanks, I will try that. I just used the Vivaldi ad-block as it comes out of the box because that worked well so far.
Hmmm. It looks like Brave uses an integrated list for Slashdot. The two active additional ones do not do it in Vivaldi. Can you tell me which lists you have active?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Awagner Following is all in addition to the lists enabled by default by Vivaldi. In the tracker section I have EasyPrivacy enabled. In the ad section I have the lists for English and German enabled. Additionally I installed
- Fanboys Annoyance List (https://easylist.to/easylist/fanboy-annoyance.txt)
- Huge AI Blocklist (https://raw.githubusercontent.com/laylavish/uBlockOrigin-HUGE-AI-Blocklist/main/list.txt)
- NoCoin Filter List (https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hoshsadiq/adblock-nocoin-list/master/nocoin.txt).
I’m also running a hosts file on operating system level, which right out blocks thousands of pages, see https://github.com/StevenBlack/hosts. If you don’t want to do that, you could install a list in Vivaldi instead, e.g. https://someonewhocares.org/hosts/
Vivaldi only enables an absolute minimum by default, that’s why it’s vital to customize the blocker settings. We have the option to write our own filter entries and load them from the file system for customization and targeted removal of ads an annoyances.