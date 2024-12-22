Please don't change the icons again
-
hear me out. Vivaldi is not your average web browser. I would call it a productivity browser.
this means that there are many different functions, some not as obvious as a simply a backwards, forwards stop and go and reload type icon set.
I was only just getting used to all the sidebar icons and now they changed within the last few months or so.
ok.. so feel free to change the icons, sure.. but at least give an option to use an older icon set. If there's a way to do this already, let me know.
I know I can hover over the icons, that is not a solution.
-
@dalinar, you can select the old icons in the Theme settings
-
@Catweazle what's the difference betwen those last 3? I tried all of them but at a cursory glance they look the same to me
-
@dalinar said in Please don't change the icons again:
I tried all of them but at a cursory glance they look the same to me
Yes, the symbols are the same.
-
@DoctorG I switched to another profile and I have 2 more icon sets there.. where do they come from? do they come from some of the themes? one is called "Pixel World".. if they come from themes do they come only from the active theme?
-
@dalinar The dropdown shows the themes where you can select symbols from.
But i do not know how Vivaldi knows which theme has a new symbols set. I do not switch themes.
if you have more themes/their symbol sets you must have imported or downloaded them with a theme from themes.vivaldi.net.
-
@dalinar Download the old theme and replace the icon set in your theme as catweazle pointed out