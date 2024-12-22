hear me out. Vivaldi is not your average web browser. I would call it a productivity browser.

this means that there are many different functions, some not as obvious as a simply a backwards, forwards stop and go and reload type icon set.

I was only just getting used to all the sidebar icons and now they changed within the last few months or so.

ok.. so feel free to change the icons, sure.. but at least give an option to use an older icon set. If there's a way to do this already, let me know.

I know I can hover over the icons, that is not a solution.