Removing files from the list of downloads without deleting the file
-
Hello!
I think wo definitely need an option to remove a file (or files) from the list of downloads without deleting the file concerned. Currently, it's only possible to delete a download, but it's not possible to clear the list of downloads (or remove individual files) without actually deleting the files. So if you download many files and keep them, the list of downloads becomes quite full very quickly, with no chance of ever being cleared.
-
Aaron Translator
@Martinbr48683
Open the option to select the storage location of downloaded files in the settings.
When downloading, check Don't prompt again.
Move the downloaded files to another location before clearing the downloaded list .
-
When files are removed from the download list (by clicking on the "Trash" icon), they are deleted even if they have been removed to a different folder.
-
PS. I use the currrnt version of Vivaldi on Android 14.
-
@Martinbr48683
That's very weird, with me simply moving the file to the internal download/res/ folder already prevents the file from being deleted. And renaming the file, adding one letter, prevents it.
Are you accurately observing this behavior as you wrote? Please check again. Try copying the downloaded file instead of moving it - will both copies be deleted?
-
I've just tried again on two devices running Android 14, with the same results:
-
When I click on "Delete" in Vivaldi's download manager immediately, the file is deleted (not just removed from the list of downloads).
-
When I move the file and then click on "Delete" in Vivaldi, the file is deleted too.
-
When I rename the file, move it and then click on "Delete", the file is deleted too.
-
When I copy the file and then click on "Delete", the original file in the Downloads folder is deleted and the copy isn't.
In the desktop version if Vivaldi, we have the option to clear the list (with the sweep icon). It would be really helpful to have such an option in the mobile version too.
-