I'm trying to create a new profile. I've tried from the profile button, manage profiles, add profile, and I've tried from settings, address bar, manage profiles, add. In both cases I get

[1221/185952.893191:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1221/185952.894018:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Segmentation fault

Trying to open the guest profile produces the same error.

I've disabled all extensions and the error persists.

Is this a known issue?

Thanks,

Keith

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision f9c950389d095d05cf6a3b76e495eb65dfb0cf85

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 13.0.245.24

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36