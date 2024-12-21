Segfault trying to create new profile
I'm trying to create a new profile. I've tried from the profile button, manage profiles, add profile, and I've tried from settings, address bar, manage profiles, add. In both cases I get
[1221/185952.893191:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1221/185952.894018:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Segmentation fault
Trying to open the guest profile produces the same error.
I've disabled all extensions and the error persists.
Is this a known issue?
Thanks,
Keith
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision f9c950389d095d05cf6a3b76e495eb65dfb0cf85
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.24
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Aaron Translator
@Aaron Thanks, but I'm not sure what point you're making. As I said, I've tried that and I get a segfault each time.
Sorry if I've missed something here.
Aaron Translator
@BackSeat
I just show that I can create user profiles normally using the same Vivaldi version. I use Arch Linux.