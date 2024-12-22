@janrif and I can't follow that.

Let me explain what I tried to say: You have 3 accounts 1, 2 and 3. In Account 1, you have a folder A (which might just as well be called 'delivered'), in Account 2 you have a folder B, and in Account 3 you have a folder C, as well as another folder "delivered 2024"

All four folders A, B, C and "delivered 2024" will appear under their respective Account in the "All Accounts" section, as well as under the filter category "custom folders". All emails in any of those folders will be shown/hidden from Unread, Received etc. when you switch the "Custom folders" filter toggle.