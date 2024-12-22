Unsolved Show by filtered
In Mail > Show filters, add "Folders" toggle where any item that is in a folder can be removed from Inbox. TIA
@janrif if a message is in an actual IMAP folder, you can already hide those by using the 'custom folder' toggle. For all other uses of toggling filters or other stuff, I have suggested a while ago a specific mechanism that would work like magic, but nobody seems to recognize the genius of the suggestion. See here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77039/new-filter-toggle-filtered-or-special-to-filter-for-only-cc-d-support-inbox-zero-and-more
@WildEnte Definitely an ingenious suggestion that would do the trick. Unless I'm mistaken, using custom folder toggle works beautifully as long as all selected emails come from the same account.
@janrif any non standard IMAP folder from any of your accounts show up under "custom folders", and the toggle shows/hides all emails in all of those folders
@WildEnte I'm not following your logic.
Lets say I have 3 email accounts. In accounts 1-3, I have items marked for "delivered" folder. In email acc #1 (only) I have a custom folder named "delivered 2024".
If I select all items in "delivered" folder (which may be from Acc 1-3) and I drag to custom folder "delivered 2024", only some items are dropped into "delivered 2024" folder.
@janrif and I can't follow that.
Let me explain what I tried to say: You have 3 accounts 1, 2 and 3. In Account 1, you have a folder A (which might just as well be called 'delivered'), in Account 2 you have a folder B, and in Account 3 you have a folder C, as well as another folder "delivered 2024"
All four folders A, B, C and "delivered 2024" will appear under their respective Account in the "All Accounts" section, as well as under the filter category "custom folders". All emails in any of those folders will be shown/hidden from Unread, Received etc. when you switch the "Custom folders" filter toggle.
@WildEnte Here's what I don't get. AFAIK, I can only create a custom folder per account
Acc #1 item A
Custom Folder Delivered 2024
Acc #2 item B
No Custom Folder
Acc# 3 item C
No Custom Folder
All Accounts Custom Folders
Delivered 2024
I'm not able to move item B or item C to All Accounts Delivered 2024
I am only able to move Item A to Acc#1 Delivered 2024 and it will appear in All Accounts / Delivered 2024
Am I explaining my situation any more clearly?
@janrif ah. You are trying to move an email from one account to another. You might be able to move the emails from Account #2 or #3 (items B / C) to "delivered 2024" if you drag and drop them to the section "All Accounts" - "Account #1" - "Delivered 2024" but this will make the emails be deleted from the original receiving account and uploaded to Account #1. Labels are better because they are account independent, but there's no toggle for labels ... Hence my cunning feature request for a "special" toggle!
@WildEnte So to be clear, your feature would -- if engaged -- remove any item in a folder from the inbox.
Since I've rcvd the label checkboxes, maybe we can use the same tactic to get a "special" folders toggle. i.e. beg, plead, cajole, whine..... and so forth. I can start if you want.
@janrif in a nutshell, my request is "have a show/hide toggle for all emails in all places that I decided to mark as special". Let's wait with the begging until after the holidays, I think the team deserves a break
@WildEnte Sounds like a plan. I'll follow your lead.