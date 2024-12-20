I was browsing a Google group that I manage and I needed to find the text "Owner" on the members page.

There are only two occurrences of the search string on the page. However, the inline search reads "1 of 72". This happens to be because "Owner" is present in the dropdown list that shows/selects user role 72 times. Once for each group member.

As a developer, I understand where this comes from. But from a non-developer point of view, the count of 72 is incorrect. In my opinion, "Find in page" should limit the search to what is visible to the user. It should not include occurrences in HTML attributes, such as "aria" or "alt" or whatever attributes that is (I get this especially on Amazon). And in my case today, it should not include text that I cannot reach visually.

My request is to limit the scope of "Find in page" to the text that is visible. I also thought of adding a checkbox in the search bar to select between a shallow (i.e. visual-only) or deep (page source code) search but I can already search the page source code easily with a Ctrl+U keystroke.