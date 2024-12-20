Does the webmail work with deltachat?
Recently i've been looking in altearnative chat clients and theres that opensource project, deltachat, i was wondering if the webmail is working with it and if someone have some experience with deltachat and vivaldi mail?
If you are wondering what deltachat is... its a messaging app [similar to telegram in looks] but it uses chatmail / mail servers instead.
[couldn't try it myself because i never used the forums or the social on vivaldi, i am using vivaldi mostly as a web browser to be honest]
luetage Supporters Soprano
@RongYao Deltachat states it works with classic email servers. Vivaldi webmail is a classic email server. I’m not going to implement this to test it for you. The best place to look for a definite answer is to contact deltachat maintainers and ask them directly.
Hello @luetage I was just wondering if someone have had experience with it and vivaldi specifically and if it works well, figured at the forums will be the best place to ask. I am not asking for reimplementation or testing to be done for me specifically, i am sorry if that wasn't clear.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@RongYao Check https://providers.delta.chat. Vivaldi webmail is listed there.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I would recommend not using Vivaldi with Deltachat or similar services.
As each message is counted as a sperate email, with an active chat you may soon stumble into limits we've set up to prevent spam and other malicious behavior and you may even get your account blocked that way.