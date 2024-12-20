Recently i've been looking in altearnative chat clients and theres that opensource project, deltachat, i was wondering if the webmail is working with it and if someone have some experience with deltachat and vivaldi mail?

If you are wondering what deltachat is... its a messaging app [similar to telegram in looks] but it uses chatmail / mail servers instead.

[couldn't try it myself because i never used the forums or the social on vivaldi, i am using vivaldi mostly as a web browser to be honest]