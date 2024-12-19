@splank Mine works as I'd expect it to. Once you have released the mouse button, you need to use Shift to extend the selection. It is strange that if you hold the button but slide outside the address field the highlight doesn't track the mouse until it re-enters the field, but it does continue tracking the mouse once it is back in the address field (if you never released the button).

If that's your quibble - the highlight not tracking the mouse when the mouse is outside the address field (more specifically - over the page itself, as it does track when you're over the tab bar), that's what you should have said.

Let's rephrase it, as this isn't limited to the address bar. I can reproduce the issue with this Reply box in the sense that if the mouse actually leaves the page's display area - say, down into the status bar, or left into a sidebar panel - the highlight can no longer see the mouse and stops tracking it until the mouse returns to the page. Or also in your GIF, when the mouse passed over a tab the tooltip was displayed even though the highlight does track the mouse. Focus for mouse-related events should remain where it was at the start until the button is released, rather than seeing hover effects or tooltips or of course the highlight stop following the mouse.

Now that we understand what the problem is - focus not staying where the mouse button was pressed - either you or I should file a formal bug report on the bug tracker.