Can't highlight a URL when the cursor is outside the URL bar
When I try to highlight an URL address in a URL bar and moving the cursor outside of this URL bar I cannot continue to select the URL address until I move the cursor again in the URL bar area.
Imgur GIF how it looks like
Is there any way to fix this browser behavior? I'm used to being able to highlight a URL address this way in Chrome and not worry about where my cursor is.
@splank You mean Ctrl-A (Select all) doesn't work?
@sgunhouse No. Check out the gif, it shows what I'm talking about.
@splank i'm afraid your attempts at selection appear random - we need to know what you're actually trying to select, and how, to make sense of it.
@sgunhouse I believe I have described my problem very clearly in both text and GIF format. Please reread the text again and match this to the GIF.
@splank Mine works as I'd expect it to. Once you have released the mouse button, you need to use Shift to extend the selection. It is strange that if you hold the button but slide outside the address field the highlight doesn't track the mouse until it re-enters the field, but it does continue tracking the mouse once it is back in the address field (if you never released the button).
If that's your quibble - the highlight not tracking the mouse when the mouse is outside the address field (more specifically - over the page itself, as it does track when you're over the tab bar), that's what you should have said.
Let's rephrase it, as this isn't limited to the address bar. I can reproduce the issue with this Reply box in the sense that if the mouse actually leaves the page's display area - say, down into the status bar, or left into a sidebar panel - the highlight can no longer see the mouse and stops tracking it until the mouse returns to the page. Or also in your GIF, when the mouse passed over a tab the tooltip was displayed even though the highlight does track the mouse. Focus for mouse-related events should remain where it was at the start until the button is released, rather than seeing hover effects or tooltips or of course the highlight stop following the mouse.
Now that we understand what the problem is - focus not staying where the mouse button was pressed - either you or I should file a formal bug report on the bug tracker.
@sgunhouse Does the behavior of your URL bar look like this? (https://imgur.com/a/35sbHKY)
I've recorded what it looks like in Chrome to show the difference.
I see such behaviour only if drag horizontally in adressbar and then down onto bookmark bar and dragging on it horizontally. I hope my sentenc could be understood (language barrier ).
@DoctorG Yes, I tried highlighting the URL in the URL bar with the bookmark bar enabled. I was able to continue highlighting the URL while the cursor was in the bookmark bar area, but when I moved the cursor to the page, the highlighting stopped.
@splank And it is the small area in adressbar below address field where such strange selection is visible.
@DoctorG Did you try my Reply field example?
The UI is a separate process from rendering the page, so this is comprehensible, but it is not how it should be ... in Windows anyway. Not sure how those Linux desktops that use "focus follows cursor" would handle it.