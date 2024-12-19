I've been an enthusiastic user of Vivaldi for a few years now but it is feeling on the brink of collapse.

I had many bookmarks all nearly arranged on the Speed Dial page, but they were wiped out by an upgrade a few months ago. Lovely new Speed Dial page, but no bookmarks.

Half the time my passwords don't get filled in, and as I use a different password for every site, I need a password manager that works.

I gave up using Vivaldi for email as it stopped the browser dead when retreiving emails

Now synch has been down for about two weeks, another feature I rely on.