Time to go back to Chrome I think.
-
I've been an enthusiastic user of Vivaldi for a few years now but it is feeling on the brink of collapse.
I had many bookmarks all nearly arranged on the Speed Dial page, but they were wiped out by an upgrade a few months ago. Lovely new Speed Dial page, but no bookmarks.
Half the time my passwords don't get filled in, and as I use a different password for every site, I need a password manager that works.
I gave up using Vivaldi for email as it stopped the browser dead when retreiving emails
Now synch has been down for about two weeks, another feature I rely on.
-
tcltk Supporters
I agree with you that there is a lack of reliability, but it is a small team. I had the same troubles, but in a much less volume, I admit. If you leave you can keep an eye on Vivaldi using a standalone installation and zipping all from time to time to save everything in one go, it is super-reliable. The inconvenient is to keep in an agenda your passwords (yes, paper !) because if you unzip in another computer they are lost. That is what I do on Windows and since then no problem, and backward installation is easy.
The other side is that you will not find another team that protect our privacy so well.
Ah, also I never update on the first new stable update but wait until there are 2-3 minor updates.
PS : I swear on my honour I am not paid by Vivaldi
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Chrisl300
Me too a long term user, close to 10 Years.
I never lost a tab, speed dial, and all my passwords get filled automatically.
I use mail on all my 12 installs, no issues.
But I reset my user profile often as I am testing a lot, mostly issues of other users and I don't use many Chrome extensions.
Just search for Chrome lost all my tabs, Chrome sync doesn't work and you will find thousands of entries.
The Chromium project has 20000 open bugs, Firefox the same amount, they are not better you just have to stumble upon one.
Export your bookmarks, passwords and/or make a backup of your profile and start from scratch.
If you want to switch to Chrome you have to do this anyway.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-v-backup-extra-steps?page=1
Cheers, mib
-
I think they need to prioritise having a browser that works properly instead of trying to stuff as many functions as possible into it.
-
greybeard Ambassador
I also am having issues but only with a Lubuntu derivative.
My PCLinuxOS install is rock solid as is Windows and Android. iOS (iPad) is another matter but that methinks is apple dragging its feet and not allowing V to implement its feature set in a timely way (Personal Opinion).