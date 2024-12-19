The status bar is useful, it has functions. But we are given an option to customize it by hiding it, I and probably other people do it because they want screen space(since we already have tab bar, panel bar, we may not want more "margins" for our screen)... but we still want to easily access functions such as timer and screenshot.

Maybe give an option in Web Panel customization to have a Status Bar Controls? I think it would sit just right just above the Settings button, at the bottom, to separate it from the Web Panels.