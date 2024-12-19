Just reported a fatal (cannot now start Vivaldi) crash a day or so after installing the latest version (vivaldi-stable-7.0.3495.26-1.x86_64). Removal and reinstalling has failed to restore it on my system (Intel quad core i5, Mageia Linux 9) where the previous version (vivaldi-stable-7.0.3495.23-1.x86_64) had been running (with hiccups) for some time.

Crashes seem to be related to the extensions that I am using, but as I cannot locate and remove them, I think one or more of them is preventing Vivaldi from starting.

I reported this as a bug with a crash log file, but I am curious to know whether anyone else has experienced this?