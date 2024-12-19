In vertical tab view, when I try to move to a tab that is playing music, the speaker icon is so closer with the tab icon that every time I try to click the tab icon(here youtube) I mistakenly click the speaker icon, and It mutes the music.

There should be some solution for this.

(P.S.- I know I can increase the width of the tab bar and this problem will be gone, but that's not how I want my tab bar to look like. If Vivaldi has given an option to resize the tab bar to show just the icon, then they should be able to fix this problem with speaker icon)