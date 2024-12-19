In vertical tab view, the speaker icon causes accidental mutes.
In vertical tab view, when I try to move to a tab that is playing music, the speaker icon is so closer with the tab icon that every time I try to click the tab icon(here youtube) I mistakenly click the speaker icon, and It mutes the music.
There should be some solution for this.
(P.S.- I know I can increase the width of the tab bar and this problem will be gone, but that's not how I want my tab bar to look like. If Vivaldi has given an option to resize the tab bar to show just the icon, then they should be able to fix this problem with speaker icon)
LunaSterling
There this flag that you would think is a solution...
Tab audio muting UI control
When enabled, the audio indicators in the tab strip double as tab audio mute controls. – Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, Lacros
However, enabled or disabled it seems it doesn't do anything.
Pesala Ambassador
@LunaSterling Assign shortcut keys. I use:
- Ctrl+Shift+PageUp = Move Tab Left/Up
- Ctrl+Shift+PageDown = Move Tab Right/Down
@daysofnil You can disable the mute icon in tab and use quick command (F2 + type Mute)
or set a shortcut to toggle audio.
@daysofnil Sorry, setting a shortcut is not a solution. I do not intent to mute my audio, neither do I want to use my keyboard to go to different tabs, that's not the point. I just want vivaldi to change this bad UI choice. If you used vertical tabs in any other browser you'd notice that they don't have this problem.
@daysofnil In the meanwhile you can probably sort it out with a small css mod.
#tabs-container .tab.tab-small.audio-on .tab-audio { transform: scale(.5) !important; transform-origin: 20px 20px; }