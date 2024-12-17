Export bookmarks from iPhone
-
Hey guys!
I forgot to take a backup from my older laptop, and since the sync servers are down, is there anyway I can export all of my bookmarks from the IOS version because I still have my account opened there and then import them on my PC?
-
@HydraITJO I fear you have to wait sync is fixed
As I recall we can't import/export bookmark in mobile as in the desktop .
-
Aaron Translator
-
@Aaron maybe you meant this ?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46946/import-and-export-bookmarks
-
Aaron Translator
@Hadden89
I mean not limited to bookmarks, but all data that sync can handle.
-
Thank you guys for replying. This seems like a big issue and needs to be fixed to be honest. Having the ability to export my bookmarks on the Mobile version is much needed in case the Sync Servers are not working just like now.
-
@Aaron I think you still gave the wrong URL though. What you posted links to the message directly above you.
Did you mean to share this instead?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103856/add-import-export-as-another-option-for-sync
-
Aaron Translator
@AltCode you are right. I posted using the wrong clipboard.
Thank you!