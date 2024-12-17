Solved What does (VB-111865) fix?
-
From Change Log: "Mail] Label/Flag shortcuts and reorder/hide labels (VB-111865)"
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
@WildEnte said in What does (VB-111865) fix?:
if you are running the latest snapshot (7.1.3554.3), when you have an email selected and hit the L key on your keyboard, the new Janrif-will-love-it dialog for mass labeling an email will appear.
@WildEnte I'm salivating with excitement but, sadly, L key on keyboard doesn't result in the gorgeous screenshot you've provided. I'm stoked but maybe there's something (maybe a setting) I'm missing.
In Vivaldi 7.1.3554.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
I focused on one choice & used L keystroke // no response
I opened the other choice & used the L keystroke; same response. I also tried lower case "L".
Is there a keyboard setting maybe?
EDITED: Answering my own question. User has to go into Settings > Keyboard > Mail > Scroll down to "Add Labels and Flags" Add lower case "L" which turns into UPPER case "L" and go back into mail & it works like a charm !!
I don't know which programmer I should thank for this wonderful addition but that person really made my day! Thank you, thank you, thank you !!
-
fredallas Supporters
Hello @janrif
You may also ask for more information about that specific bug on this other forum https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
Regards,
Fred D.
-
@janrif try this: in the mail list, select an email and hit L.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@fredallas said in What does (VB-111865) fix?:
Hello @janrif
You may also ask for more information about that specific bug on this other forum https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
Regards,
Fred D.
See this post.
-
@WildEnte said in What does (VB-111865) fix?:
@janrif try this: in the mail list, select an email and hit L.
In mail, list, I hit "L" and nothing happened. There is a <SHFT>+L in the context menu and that didn't do anything either. What // where is "L" supposed to do?
-
@janrif if you are running the latest snapshot (7.1.3554.3), when you have an email selected and hit the L key on your keyboard, the new Janrif-will-love-it dialog for mass labeling an email will appear.
-
@WildEnte said in What does (VB-111865) fix?:
if you are running the latest snapshot (7.1.3554.3), when you have an email selected and hit the L key on your keyboard, the new Janrif-will-love-it dialog for mass labeling an email will appear.
@WildEnte I'm salivating with excitement but, sadly, L key on keyboard doesn't result in the gorgeous screenshot you've provided. I'm stoked but maybe there's something (maybe a setting) I'm missing.
In Vivaldi 7.1.3554.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
I focused on one choice & used L keystroke // no response
I opened the other choice & used the L keystroke; same response. I also tried lower case "L".
Is there a keyboard setting maybe?
EDITED: Answering my own question. User has to go into Settings > Keyboard > Mail > Scroll down to "Add Labels and Flags" Add lower case "L" which turns into UPPER case "L" and go back into mail & it works like a charm !!
I don't know which programmer I should thank for this wonderful addition but that person really made my day! Thank you, thank you, thank you !!
-
Jjanrif marked this topic as a question
-
Jjanrif has marked this topic as solved
-
@janrif I thought you'd like that! In the default settings L works so I have to assume that you have edited the keyboard shortcuts at some point. Doesn't matter as you found your way to set things right!