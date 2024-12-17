@WildEnte said in What does (VB-111865) fix?:

if you are running the latest snapshot (7.1.3554.3), when you have an email selected and hit the L key on your keyboard, the new Janrif-will-love-it dialog for mass labeling an email will appear.

@WildEnte I'm salivating with excitement but, sadly, L key on keyboard doesn't result in the gorgeous screenshot you've provided. I'm stoked but maybe there's something (maybe a setting) I'm missing.

In Vivaldi 7.1.3554.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)

I focused on one choice & used L keystroke // no response

I opened the other choice & used the L keystroke; same response. I also tried lower case "L".

Is there a keyboard setting maybe?

EDITED: Answering my own question. User has to go into Settings > Keyboard > Mail > Scroll down to "Add Labels and Flags" Add lower case "L" which turns into UPPER case "L" and go back into mail & it works like a charm !!

I don't know which programmer I should thank for this wonderful addition but that person really made my day! Thank you, thank you, thank you !!