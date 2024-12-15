Google Maps StreetView Mouse pointer only zooms
When using Streetview on Google Maps, the mouse pointer is permanetly in "zoom/track" mode, and does not allow drag/rotate. It is incredibly irritating.
If I click to drag it will not "let go" of that until I move the mouse outside the window (I have i3WM with auto focus change). When I move the mouse back in it is either on a roadway arrow or a zoom pane, so no chance to rotate the view at all.
No solution that involves my not using i3WM or its auto focus change is viable here. This was fine in Firefox.
@timbeauhk Perhaps a issue with GPU acceleration and WebGL.
Please post section Graphics Feature Status of page
vivaldi:gpu.
@DoctorG Thanks for prompt reply
Below is the info you asked for:
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Hardware accelerated
- Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Hardware accelerated
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Enabled
- Rasterization: Hardware accelerated
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Hardware accelerated
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Hardware accelerated
- WebGL2: Hardware accelerated
- WebGPU: Disabled
- WebNN: Disabled
@timbeauhk GPU info looks ok.
Unfortunately if have no Linux with i3WM, so you need to wait until a user with this window manager can help.