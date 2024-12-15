When using Streetview on Google Maps, the mouse pointer is permanetly in "zoom/track" mode, and does not allow drag/rotate. It is incredibly irritating.

If I click to drag it will not "let go" of that until I move the mouse outside the window (I have i3WM with auto focus change). When I move the mouse back in it is either on a roadway arrow or a zoom pane, so no chance to rotate the view at all.

No solution that involves my not using i3WM or its auto focus change is viable here. This was fine in Firefox.