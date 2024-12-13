The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Solved After 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (arm64), Single tab is a stack itself and cannot be remove from stack?
System and Vivaldi Version:
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (arm64)
macOS 14.7
Description
Before I updated yesterday, a single tab is a tab. After updating, every new tab is a stack now.
And here is my settings about stack, which I believe the same as yesterday before updating.
What have I done trying to fix this:
1.Go through every settings but didn't find it.
2.Read this minor update release notes, found nothing useful
3.Unload all of my .js and .css modification, but still, single tab->stack
My question is:
1.Which setting might affected it?
2.How can I change this behavior while keep two-level stack? I know I can switch to compact or accordion to make stack with single tab looks like a tab but that's not what I want
Thank you in advance for any assistance or helpful infomation.
@PaRr0tBoy Damn I'm a dumb ass. I accidently lock second tab level.
