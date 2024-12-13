System and Vivaldi Version:

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) (arm64)

macOS 14.7

Description

Before I updated yesterday, a single tab is a tab. After updating, every new tab is a stack now.

And here is my settings about stack, which I believe the same as yesterday before updating.

What have I done trying to fix this:

1.Go through every settings but didn't find it.

2.Read this minor update release notes, found nothing useful

3.Unload all of my .js and .css modification, but still, single tab->stack

My question is:

1.Which setting might affected it?

2.How can I change this behavior while keep two-level stack? I know I can switch to compact or accordion to make stack with single tab looks like a tab but that's not what I want

Thank you in advance for any assistance or helpful infomation.