A few weeks ago I did this:
Open window.html, and inside the <body> element add the following line:
<script src="custom.js"></script>
You can name the file as you want and also add multiple ones, one line at a time.
Add the custom.js file to the Vivaldi folder (alongside window.html)
However, I just discovered the entire window.hml file is empty and I don't know how it happened.
I had backed it up but that one is also empty.
Is there a way to get an original.
@Granite1 7.0.3495.26 Win 11
<!-- Vivaldi window document --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Vivaldi</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style/common.css" /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="chrome://vivaldi-data/css-mods/css" /> </head> <body> </body> </html>
@DoctorG :
7.0.3495.26 Win 11
Thanks for your help, sorry for my late reply.
I am confused, which is caused by my ignorance.
*I went ahead, copy/pasted your code – which BTW looks familiar from what I had seen before, though I don't remember the details – to a text file, and saved that file as
window.html.
However, when I open that file in Vivaldi, it is empty, even though the default browser is the standard app to open html files with.
When I open that file with a text editor, the code is there!! Then, with a text editor, I opened the original
window.htmlfile I had, and the code was there too.
Please explain to me how this works.