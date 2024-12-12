A few weeks ago I did this:

Open window.html, and inside the <body> element add the following line:

<script src="custom.js"></script>

You can name the file as you want and also add multiple ones, one line at a time.

Add the custom.js file to the Vivaldi folder (alongside window.html)

as per https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi

However, I just discovered the entire window.hml file is empty and I don't know how it happened.

I had backed it up but that one is also empty.

Is there a way to get an original.