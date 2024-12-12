Add option to restore the old behavior of having the panel's open/closed state be per-tab instead of global.
-
I use Vivaldi for my mail and RSS feeds, and for the last few months I haven't been checking either, because it's not obvious anymore when I have anything to check.
Previously I'd open a new tab and then open the panel, set it to email, and this would be my email and RSS-reading tab. I'd use other tabs for browsing.
In an update some months ago, the panel's open or closed state became global. So if I open the panel on one tab, it's now open on all tabs. Needless to say, I have no interest in having my email folders visible on my screen 24/7/365, so naturally, I close the panels.
So now I just never check my mail and RSS feeds. This is a significant downgrade in functionality. I suppose the developers think it's better this way but can you please at least add an option to restore the old behavior, so that those of us who find that the old behavior works better can have what works best for us?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Octapoo The mail panel automatically shows when opening a mail tab and closes when you navigate away. This only works when you go to
vivaldi://settings/mail/, check “display mail panel when viewing mail” and “open panel automatically.” If you open the (for example⟩ the bookmarks panel and then you open mail, the panel is already open. It won’t close when you navigate away from mail, because you opened the panel manually.
To my knowledge nothing has changed in the past months.
-
@Octapoo The Mail panel will always open when a Mail tab has focus - whether it is open when other tabs have focus depends on how you opened the panel. To my knowledge, it was always like that.
In other words, keep a mail tab open in the background, then close the panel. When you select the mail tab, the panel will open too; when you focus another tab it will disappear.
-
I did not have "open panel automatically" checked. I don't know if it was checked before and I unchecked it but I don't think I changed anything.
This still seems different from what I remember though. I remember it being a lot more seamless, but now the panel quite obviously isn't in the mail tab when I first switch to it, as it takes half a second to appear. If I then switch back to another tab, the panel is there for a brief moment, and then disappears. This causes YouTube to recalculate it's layout 3 times, and when scrolled down on the front page a bit, it takes it about 2 seconds to do so. I remember the tab switches being a lot faster, more like if I had switched between any two ordinary web sites, like say YouTube and Gmail.
...but, regardless, I can keep an eye on my email and RSS feeds now, so thank you for your help.