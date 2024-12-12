I use Vivaldi for my mail and RSS feeds, and for the last few months I haven't been checking either, because it's not obvious anymore when I have anything to check.

Previously I'd open a new tab and then open the panel, set it to email, and this would be my email and RSS-reading tab. I'd use other tabs for browsing.

In an update some months ago, the panel's open or closed state became global. So if I open the panel on one tab, it's now open on all tabs. Needless to say, I have no interest in having my email folders visible on my screen 24/7/365, so naturally, I close the panels.

So now I just never check my mail and RSS feeds. This is a significant downgrade in functionality. I suppose the developers think it's better this way but can you please at least add an option to restore the old behavior, so that those of us who find that the old behavior works better can have what works best for us?