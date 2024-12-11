Saving usernames but not addresses?
-
I have been searching the forum and reading related posts but am surprised to learn that disabling the saving of addresses also disables the saving of login usernames. Am I understanding this correctly? Ideally I would like the ability to save login usernames but not addresses or phone numbers.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Peobody
Hi and no, Addresses and User/Password saving is independent, you can switch off address saving in the privacy settings.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Saving usernames but not addresses?:
Hi and no, Addresses and User/Password saving is independent, you can switch off address saving in the privacy settings.
I posted my inquiry because when I disabled that option my saved usernames were gone and I could not figure out how to re-save them. I found a setting option to enable the saving of passwords but not usernames. What am I missing?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Peobody You're mixing up Autofill with the saving of credentials (username+password) in the browser.
Disabling "Save and fill addresses" will disable the saving of submited form input fields. It's the same as Chromium's
chrome://settings/addressespage.
This has nothing to do with the saving of your "username".
If a site's login field shows your username as an autofill entry, they're doing it wrong.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Practical_implementation_guides/Turning_off_form_autocompletion
If you want the browser to save your username and password enable "Save webpage passwords".
-
All I can say is that I used to start typing my username and a list of username option would appear from which I could select the appropriate one. That stopped after I went through all of the Vivaldi settings, making changes that I though I wanted, including trying to disable the annoying popup offering to save addresses. I accomplished that but lost the username history. I definitely don't want passwords saved so "Save webpage passwords" is not what I want. It was not previously enabled. I know that some webpages offer to save the username but that is not what I'm talking about here.
FWIW, I just fired up Brave. It is working as I described above. I have been using Vivaldi for awhile so I don't think I am confusing the two browsers.