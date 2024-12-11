@Peobody You're mixing up Autofill with the saving of credentials (username+password) in the browser.

Disabling "Save and fill addresses" will disable the saving of submited form input fields. It's the same as Chromium's chrome://settings/addresses page.

This has nothing to do with the saving of your "username".

If a site's login field shows your username as an autofill entry, they're doing it wrong.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Practical_implementation_guides/Turning_off_form_autocompletion

If you want the browser to save your username and password enable "Save webpage passwords".