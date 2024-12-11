Force password suggestion for website
I would like the ability to be able to ask or force vivaldi to suggest me a password for a website. I've found that about 10-20% of the time Vivaldi's context menu (on desktop or android) fails to suggest me a password for a password box field. However after I have typed in a password and proceeded to the next page Vivaldi then asks if I want to save the password.
The passwords Vivaldi generates by default are more secure than the random thing I think of. This is a minor annoyance with an otherwise good feature. I considered allowing the user to save a password for a given site (or force Vivaldi to generate and save one) to be easier than fixing whatever bug prevents Vivaldi from sometimes not properly recognizing the password fields.
I tried searching for this topic (and maybe it should be a bug instead of a feature request).
@xksteven said in Force password suggestion for website:
The passwords Vivaldi generates by default
There is no such feature that I know of, Vivaldi doesn't generate any password, you have to type them and if anything Vivaldi asks you to save user/pass you're typing for autofilling them for you next time you log in on the same page of the same site.
mib2berlin
@mib2berlin I don't see such option, I am checking several of the sites I have to log in, even trying to create a new account.
On top I only have "Show all Saved Passwords"
@iAN-CooG Then that are not really input elements of a form.
Please, can you tell such login site for a check?
I have made a research
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59539/how-to-enable-password-generator/2
it's only there if you use sync? I don't use sync
@DoctorG I was trying on
https://intros.c64.org
https://csdb.dk
https://www.pouet.net
where I hang daily
@iAN-CooG All ok as a type for password input.
So, you had already mentioned, without Vivaldi Sync the creation of a safe password is not usable.
And this is a Chromium issue:
Caveats
Users must have password sync enabled
Since users are not going to know their passwords, we need to be able to retrieve it for them no matter which computer they are using.
— https://www.chromium.org/developers/design-documents/password-generation/
mib2berlin
@iAN-CooG
I never thought syncing was necessary. Without syncing and using many Vivaldi installations, I would die.
Cheers, mib