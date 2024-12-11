I would like the ability to be able to ask or force vivaldi to suggest me a password for a website. I've found that about 10-20% of the time Vivaldi's context menu (on desktop or android) fails to suggest me a password for a password box field. However after I have typed in a password and proceeded to the next page Vivaldi then asks if I want to save the password.

The passwords Vivaldi generates by default are more secure than the random thing I think of. This is a minor annoyance with an otherwise good feature. I considered allowing the user to save a password for a given site (or force Vivaldi to generate and save one) to be easier than fixing whatever bug prevents Vivaldi from sometimes not properly recognizing the password fields.

I tried searching for this topic (and maybe it should be a bug instead of a feature request).