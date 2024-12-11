Search inside HTML in mail
-
Shoham Supporters
Wishlist - have search also search inside html elements. Apparently not doing so presently - see below
-
@Shoham do you mean that the text that was found should be highlighted? It doesn't do that for plain text mails either
-
@Shoham Sometimes I feel the search is too comprehensive!
I have found that a simple search in All Messages for a short string can (very rarely) return results that I do not expect!
By selecting an unexpected email and toggling the Show Messages As Text|HTML icon so as to show text I can hit the period/full-stop key to perform a 'Find in Page' and step through each incidence in turn of the (highlighted) search string. The string is typically a chance match with a random sequence of characters forming part of a link URL.
Perhaps the string you see displayed isn't a text item but the value of a linked datum. Does examining the email in text format show whether the string is actually present or, perhaps, returned by a link?
-
Shoham Supporters
No, I meant that the search for the word 'Howell', that appears inside the submitted form included in the body of the email - does not trigger the inclusion of this email in the search results as shown on the left column.
-
@Shoham I take it that your response was in reply to @WildEnte but can you follow the steps in my post to establish whether that word is actually in the body of that email or whether, say, it (and other values you'd previously submitted in the HubSpot form) are now being made visible to you within that email by being linked from HubSpot's external source.
-
@Shoham said in Search inside HTML in mail:
No, I meant that the search for the word 'Howell', that appears inside the submitted form included in the body of the email - does not trigger the inclusion of this email in the search results as shown on the left column.
Ah sorry I thought that was the one email shown in the list. The email may be part of a mailing list, which you may or may not show in the view filter toggles (see "view filters" just above the upper right hand side corner of the result list)
Also, right click the received view and choose "rerun filter for folder"