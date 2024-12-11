Running KDE on Arch Linux, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.23 stable installed from pacman.

As strange as it sounds, after installing a TTF font to my OS using the settings' font management, as such:

Now the font appears on Vivaldi, on several sites:

The font was literally only installed, and I did not touch any setting at all related to fonts:

And the strangest thing is that I have manually changed the font settings on Vivaldi, yet the issue persists:

What is going on? I know it could be as much an issue of Vivaldi and KDE/Arch, but I honestly don't know what to do. I'll be asking this as well on r/KDE to see if anyone has any clue over there.