Different theme/colors for Workspaces
-
There is already a feature request for this here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86265/different-theme-colors-for-workspaces
However, it looks like I cannot reply to it - I guess because it has been moved to "done".
The solution suggested seems amazing, but it doesn't seem to be working for me. I am not sure if it's caused by the way I've set this up or something else.
I've followed most steps from Pawel's video, except for icons customisation which it's not relevant at this stage.
My default theme is Japan Vibe and I have these Workspaces:
- Me
- Social Media
- Admin
I have created a Command Chain just for the Admin workspace for now:
Now, when I click on the shortcut that I add to my address bar, the theme resets to Vivaldi Light (regardless of the workspace).
I've also tried adding three Command Chains (one for each Workspace) and making sure to add the Switch to Theme... Command for all three.
Even in that case, the theme is resetting the moment the Command Chain is executed.
I would also like to know if the theme would change if I were to change Workspaces using Cmd+E/Windows Panel/Workspace selector. Unfortunately, I cannot test this as there's this bug of theme resetting. But regardless, long term, what I would really ️ would be to have the theme change regardless of how the Workspaces are changed (I use the Windows Panel quite a lot).
-
Hmmm looks like I managed to make it "work" just as presented by Pawel.
The problem is when I switch to tabs in separate Workspaces using anything else than the Command Chains.
When using Command Chains, the themes apply as expected.
But obviously, the theme does not switch when:
- Using Cmd+E->select tab/workspace
- Selecting a tab using the Windows Panel
- Using the default Workspace switcher
In any of these circumstances, the behaviour gets messy and therefore unusable as it defeats its purpose.
Therefore, can we please keep this thread open in order to make it a feature request to have a native setting for Workspace Themes?