There is already a feature request for this here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86265/different-theme-colors-for-workspaces

However, it looks like I cannot reply to it - I guess because it has been moved to "done".

The solution suggested seems amazing, but it doesn't seem to be working for me. I am not sure if it's caused by the way I've set this up or something else.

I've followed most steps from Pawel's video, except for icons customisation which it's not relevant at this stage.

My default theme is Japan Vibe and I have these Workspaces:

Me

Social Media

Admin

I have created a Command Chain just for the Admin workspace for now:



Now, when I click on the shortcut that I add to my address bar, the theme resets to Vivaldi Light (regardless of the workspace).

I've also tried adding three Command Chains (one for each Workspace) and making sure to add the Switch to Theme... Command for all three.

Even in that case, the theme is resetting the moment the Command Chain is executed.

I would also like to know if the theme would change if I were to change Workspaces using Cmd+E/Windows Panel/Workspace selector. Unfortunately, I cannot test this as there's this bug of theme resetting. But regardless, long term, what I would really ️ would be to have the theme change regardless of how the Workspaces are changed (I use the Windows Panel quite a lot).