Hardware acceleration on wayland does not work
kidfromjupiter
I'm on Arch and Hardware acceleration for vivaldi does not work. Every time I enable hardware acceleration in vivaldi settings, It takes several minutes to load. These are the logs in the terminal that show up when hardware accel is enabled. I am also using the hyprland compositor
[115262:11:1210/160823.051130:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(131)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [115294:1:1210/160823.051031:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(131)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [115260:10:1210/160823.051245:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(131)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [115238:1:1210/160823.051351:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(131)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [115149:115149:1210/160823.052990:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=512 [115238:1:1210/160853.210874:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(324)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [115294:1:1210/160853.210907:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(324)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [115260:10:1210/160853.211017:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(324)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [115149:115149:1210/160853.213615:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=512 [115149:115176:1210/160907.133594:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [115238:1:1210/160923.379604:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(324)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [115294:1:1210/160923.379604:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(324)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [115149:115149:1210/160923.382096:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=512
These logs are missing when I enable
--disable-gpuflag in terminal. I have an intel iGPU (12th gen) and nvidia mx330 and confirmed no GPU usage with vivaldi with
nvidia-smiand
intel_gpu_top.
google-chrome-stablefrom aur has gpu acceleration which I've confirmed with chrome://flags so I don't think its a chromium issue. Chrome uses the intel igpu