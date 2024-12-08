I've found that the keyboard type-ahead shortcut for Close Other Tabs sometimes switches from O to C. I've attached two screenshots to show this.

Most of the time if I right click on a tab the first time I hit C it jumps to Close Copy Link and the second time I hit C it jumps to Close Tabs to the Right. The letter O takes me to Close Other Tabs. But once in a while the Close Other Tabs type-ahead shortcut changes from O to C. So I have to hit C a 3rd time to get to Close Tabs to the Right.

The reason this is a problem, besides making it impossible to know whether to hit two or three Cs without looking at the menu, is that I use an Autohotkey script to close tabs to the right, then trigger that script with a button on a Streamdeck device. The script right-clicks on the tab then sends the letter C twice. On those occasions when the type-ahead shortcut for Close Other Tabs has switched from O to C the script ends up closing all tabs.