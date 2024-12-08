@WildEnte:

Feeds have been improved in the last version with adding folders for feeds, which was requested a lot.

I did not, nor would have, requested that feature. I did use feed folders before I came to Vivaldi, but when I imported all my feeds, incl. folders, into Vivaldi, there were no more folders. I was a bit startled but then thought about it, esp. after reading your blog post about not using mail folders. And yes, it made a lot of sense just to have feeds ordered alphabetically and not in folders.

But, I still do not like the fact at all that Feeds and Mail share a pane, it disturbs the workflow.

I believe the widgets can again amplify the value of the browser

I don't know what you mean by widgets, but I have not found anything special about Vivaldi's mail client. In fact, the only positive pay-off I got is that I learned to use its keyboard shortcuts, which I now discovered can also be used (or similar ones) in Thunderbird to make my workflow there more efficient.

So, to me, M3 only seems to be a unique selling point for the browser, until you get to use it, and in my case I found it to be janky.

I would sincerely love to use M3 as my default client, but for that to happen a sea change would be necessary for the client to be significantly superior to a specialized app like Thunderbird, which has 2-3 (?) decades of fine-tuning under its belt.

I am pessimistic about such a sea change happening in the next 12-18 months.