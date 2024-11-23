The end (of 2024) is nigh, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Chinese New Year are coming soon, so ... good time to summarize the top 3 feature requests!

It's important to me that they fit together really well rather than listing some random independent personal pet peeve things.

My personal interest right now is about boosting the Mail widget! There is no other email program, browser, dashboard/startpage extension that has anything like it, so a powerful mail widget is just emphasizing Vivaldi's unique selling points.

Before I name my Top3, here are two very different usecases that would both benefit from exactly the same feature wishes:

Usecase 1: imagine you get lots of emails that can be dealt with really quickly. You use the widget to glance at your emails every time you open a new tab, take in new FYIs or label some things or even write a short quick reply. This sorts out 75% of your emails, and you will deal with the remaining more important mails using the full mail client later

Usecase 2: imagine you are a light email user. You don't want to open the full interface of the email client - just simple casual mailing.

For both usecases the Mail widget can be great if it is pimped up a bit. Here is my top 3:

VB-109796: allow Mail widget to show any filter, especially Unread - the mail widget is actually useless to me otherwise VB-105656: mail actions mark read/label/spam/trash right in the mail list, will immensly increase the mail widget's power (animation link) VB-109799: show message details in a popup similar to the calendar widget's event editor

Bonus mail widget requests: