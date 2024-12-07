Hello there,

either I'm too stupid to find the solution to my "problem" or it is simply not possible.

Ground problem is: I may have 2+ tabs tabs of two or more websites open.

I want to create a chain command and

a) Stack two already open tabs by Host Twitch (the streamers and therefor URL may differ), who may not be the active tab

b) (Have the option to mute each tab in that stack)

c) Tile that stack vertically

There is the option to stack tabs. But not by host, rather by the active one.

Thanks for your help!