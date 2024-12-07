Wouldn't be Vivaldi without server or sync issues would it?

I posted this topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/790479 on the 29.10.2024 about the exact same issue. Now, only slightly over 1 month later, once again ya'll having sync or server issues.

Wtf kind of server/system are you running here? Seems to be a very unreliable one. 2 outages in just ever so slightly over a month isn't no coincidence.

You keep asking for patience for the issues to be solved, each time, yet, what about the patience of your user base? Does there's not matter?

It's one thing to ask for patience and understanding, it's another thing to keep asking for it and expecting it for the exact same issue just a bit over a month later. This time around you shouldn't of asked, I think it's fair enough to be frustrated seeing as the timeframes between both aren't far apart.

Fix your and actually keep it fixed...at least for a few months at a time, or don't bother at all.