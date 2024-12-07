[SOLVED] Already accomplished download restarted upon each new Vivaldi-session.
BoozeOperator
Pardon the subject line, it is almost the whole story. I re-forumulate:
I have accomplished a download and can insist that it had been completed before I shut down Vivaldi. Since then, each time that I launch Vivaldi, the same download is attempted. This is not due to some setting which imposed restoration of the last session or something, as my user-defined start-page is displayed alright.
But then, I have to close the window that asks for the target-directory, before I can use Vivaldi.
Maybe you can point me to a file that contains information on this historic download, so I can just remove it there.
Aaron Translator
@BoozeOperator
I speculate that you may have not closed the related download page before closing Vivaldi, and the download page directly points to the file to be downloaded.When you reopen Vivaldi, that download page reloads.
---- Edit ----
Feel sorry. My bad. You've already said it. This should not be the case
Good day, Aaron.
I have difficulties to understand. The HTML-page with the download-link is my own, here:
https://www.uplawski.eu/div/flnews/fr/index.html
I clicked on the link to flnews.1.gz on the right side and got the file immediately (had lost my local copy but needed to update the content).
Now, if I have closed the page or not, before closing Vivaldi ... I cannot say anymore. The currently available gzip-file is of newer date, the old one is no longer available. But I sincerely hope that this cannot have an influence in the first place!
@Aaron No sweat!
@BoozeOperator I tested with Vivaldi 7.0.3495.23 Win 11 23H2, clicked link, hit Save as…, restarted with open tab of download page you mentioned and do not get the file twice.
BoozeOperator
@DoctorG That is okay; I prefer that the program works as is intended.
Still it does not for me. I have cleaned the kitchen floor and hang the laundry (while my wife is at work), came back, restarted Vivaldi and had to deal with the obsolete download.
If it is like that, than I will find a work-around of some kind. But I had learned that technical systems are triggered to do something. Something must exist somewhere that tells the browser to go to that URL and to ask me where I want the file. I do not say that this is a bug and do not suggest any improvement in the software.
Edit: In the meantime I have done a different download. This one is forgotten, but the previous one is still in the queue for Vivaldi.
I tell you how I have solved the problem in a later post.
Uninstalled Vivaldi and removed anything that I could find in connection with the Browser. Re-installed Vivaldi and there is no more need to cancel the download each time.
This always worked in Windows.
@BoozeOperator said in [SOLVED] Already accomplished download restarted upon each new Vivaldi-session.:
Re-installed Vivaldi and there is no more need to cancel the download each time.
Congrats!