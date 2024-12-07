Pardon the subject line, it is almost the whole story. I re-forumulate:

I have accomplished a download and can insist that it had been completed before I shut down Vivaldi. Since then, each time that I launch Vivaldi, the same download is attempted. This is not due to some setting which imposed restoration of the last session or something, as my user-defined start-page is displayed alright.

But then, I have to close the window that asks for the target-directory, before I can use Vivaldi.

Maybe you can point me to a file that contains information on this historic download, so I can just remove it there.