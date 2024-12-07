Hi,

It'd be great if browser history in the address bar autocomplete could be sorted chronologically (newest first).

Not to be confused with "sorting order of autocomplete groups" like "show browser history first, followed by bookmarks, ...", as that's already implemented (which is nice).

The current browsing history in the address bar autocomplete seems to be in an uncertain order (maybe grouped by domain?), at least it's not chronologically descending (i.e. new to old).

As browser history can be quite large, it's getting hard to find recently visited pages.

It would also be nice if we could sort them in other ways, like frequency, alphabetically, etc.

I know this might seem like a trivial request, as it's only a small time saving, but I'm really suffering. And I think the beauty of Vivaldi is the ability to customise the browser to the most subtle of preferences, as in this case.

Sorry if I'm missing something; I'm quite new to this browser. I do love Vivaldi overall.

I hope this can be considered. Thanks!