Is it possible to open automatically torrent files?
Nerogarden
I saw a post about this from 2017 but the topic was closed and here I'm in 2024 STILL with the same issue...: When I download a torrent file, the transfer window open, asking for what I want to do. Then I have to click on "open" button to start the relative application (qBitTorrent). Could I automatize the start of the application? Thank you
mib2berlin Soprano
@Nerogarden
Hi, it depends on you system.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
@Nerogarden this is configured through Windows
Content which can not be displayed in browser triggers the download dialog and you need to use Open button to open in efault application for this file type
Sadly there is no setting in Vivaldi to directly open a file after it was downloaded.
Pesala Ambassador
@Nerogarden Vote for Support for MIME Types.
Opera 12.18 does this very well, offering multiple options for handling downloads.
