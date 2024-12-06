wtf with ctrl+scroll zoom?!, it's slow like 9th circle of hell
compare to original chromium for example
(sorry if duplicate)
@plmach Yes, Chromium is much faster in zooming by wheel.
@plmach said in wtf with ctrl+scroll zoom?!, it's slow like 9th circle of hell:
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
VB-112194
here you go
@plmach I confirmed the bug now.
oh, this issue with zooming is from the beginning (2015?) and never was addressed
Strange that zoom by range element in statusbar is fast as hell and by mousewheel not.
yea, I remember that. I even did a demo gif.
I have
-buttons on address bar and statusbar is disabled.
Mousewheel for zooming.