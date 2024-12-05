@timbeauhk said in Internet connection pop up not just annoying, it steals focus!:

The browser keeps reporting internet connection down-up constantly. This is particularly annoying because the pop up steals focus, so when one is typing, it interrupts and causes unintended activity such as termination of the dialogue etc. Firstly, how can one disable this pop-up and also pls how this pop up can be altered to NOT steal focus?

Which popup?

Please show a screenshot of this popup.

Foe me, there is no popup in browser which broken connection, only the tab which shows that network changed.

7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Any reason why you do not use 7.0.3495.23 Stable?