Internet connection pop up not just annoying, it steals focus!
Hi,
The browser keeps reporting internet connection down-up constantly. This is particularly annoying because the pop up steals focus, so when one is typing, it interrupts and causes unintended activity such as termination of the dialogue etc.
Firstly, how can one disable this pop-up and also pls how this pop up can be altered to NOT steal focus?
Thanks
7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Arch Linux.
@timbeauhk said in Internet connection pop up not just annoying, it steals focus!:
Which popup?
Please show a screenshot of this popup.
Foe me, there is no popup in browser which broken connection, only the tab which shows that network changed.
7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Any reason why you do not use 7.0.3495.23 Stable?
DoctorGTesting
@timbeauhk The only popup i see is the one from Linux's Desktop Environment which tells me the network connection was lost.
In such case notification of Linux appears on Cinnamon at top-right, on KDE bottom-right.
Vivaldi never generates a popup when network is broken/unreachable.
@DoctorGTesting This is within the browser window. I am on i3WM.
It is hard to catch as the pop up is just that...down-up but it grabs focus and does not put it back where it found it.
I will update my version and report back.