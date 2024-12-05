How to restore workspace from this
-
Yeah so here is my saved sessions.
I want to recover the lastest, how can I recover this.
Because somehow when I click open it the stu**d browser opens everything in 1 single window and what I open in incognito as a new window
What a function
Also sorry for the language but I have faced this fk problem twice in more than 1 month, so my patient is running out already.
-
@ChinoKafuu Hover one entry from yesterday, context menu Open, select With Workspaces.
Now you have new workspaces with title .... (session).
Rename then in Workspaces button dropdown and all is ok.
-
@DoctorG Well hate to break it to ya but that did not help at all. None of the function that you named is available for me...
I only have the option to open as workspace or as tab but both of them doesnt work.
The workspace function messes up all my tabs in workspace (so fk stu**d) and the tab just opens everything in 1 tab.
I know that you can edit, view content of the session and open those links one by one.
I also know how to open and regroup them with shift and that is much faster. But having no recover button for the sessions........
Tbh I am not even sure what the devs were thinking when they make these functions.........
-
@ChinoKafuu said in How to restore workspace from this:
But having no recover button for the sessions........
Perhaps i misunderstood you need. Please describe what you want to recover?
You want to last recover session without generation of new workspaces named as .... (Session)?
-
@DoctorG Yeah well basically the problem for me was somehow again I lost all my work tabs in all workspaces......
And I just look back at the sessions because I want to overwrite (the new empty workspaces) with the old version saved.
Basically like do a rewind back in time =))))) But I dont see a function for that..........
I can open the session back but they either mess up the workspaces (for example task in workspace 1 is now in all different other workspaces) or they just opens everything in 1 single workspace.......
Also they opened my incognito in my normal workspace as well, which sucks..... Idk they do this because I watch games on youtube and I dont want the games to be recorded in my youtube history.....
-
@ChinoKafuu No feature exists to restore directly last autosaved session. Sad for you.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ChinoKafuu
Hi, if i use the context menu to open a session it open a new window with all workspaces and tabs.
I guess your session files are broken, maybe a result of your first lost.
Iirc private windows are opened as regular windows because nothing is saved in a private window but I am not 100%.
-
@mib2berlin Yeah this function doesnt work for me somehow...... All the tabs are relocated randomly in the new workspaces with the "(session)" in their names.......
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ChinoKafuu
We need a user use sessions at daily work, it show (Session) for me too but tabs are in the right place.
I use this only for testing not normally in my workflow.