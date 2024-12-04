Startup: Black Screen followed by windows closing.
-
2nd post of 2 issues that may be related.
For as long as I can remember (I believe it was when they changed from v5 to v6) Vivaldi has taken forever to start up. The windows open (3 usually) and stay BLACK for a couple/few minutes then the 'V' on grey shows up and shortly after Tabs appear and start populating. Several minutes later, if I'm lucky, I can use the browser.
What's been happening now is that I start Vivaldi, the windows are BLACK and then 15 seconds or so later they close. Nothing in Event Viewer or anything else I see in a log. The only way to get back to the scenario above is: Go to the Sessions folder, remove the existing sessions/tabs .bins from the folder, restart Vivaldi so 1 window opens and all the Workspaces are there but have 0 contents. Close Vivaldi, copy the Sessions/Tabs .bins I had removed back IN and then restart Vivaldi. At that point Windows open BLACK and usually will successfully go through the process I mentioned until they finish opening in several minutes.
Anyone else go through anything similar? Did you determine a cause and a fix?
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
Things to check:
-
Free memory. If your machine is running short on available physical memory (frequently due to too many applications running) it will start swapping "inactive(?)" parts of the memory to the disk. When this happens quite a lot on the machine will start moving veeeerryyyy slowly. I generally disable swap on my machines, preferring an Out Of Memory (OOM) crash instead.
-
Extensions. We have seen at least one recent example of some extensions causing extreme slowdowns of Vivaldi when launching. See this post
-
You may also want to look at whether Lazy loading (which will delay page loading until you actually open the tab) is enabled.
There are also a lot of Troubleshooting steps you can use to search for the cause. E.g install a standalone version to determine if the cause is general or specific to your standard install and profile
-
-
Memory is fine. I have plenty available and use 'Wise Memory Optimizer' as well.
With respect to extensions, I've tried in the past to disable all of them and add them back in and although it's slightly quicker, it behaves the same way.
For Startup and Panels, lazy load is checked off for both so...I'm assuming that's a default. I don't recall checking it off myself, but it's possible.
Anything else?
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@PropTop99 I think you should test with a standalone install.
Also, note that there can be a difference between disabling an extension and an effectively uninstalled one; in some cases disabling an extension from the manager doesn't shut it completely down.
Further, you should try the trouble shooting steps at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@PropTop99
Hi, Lazy Load should be Enabled, Pinned tabs should be Disabled.
Cheers, mib