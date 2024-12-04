2nd post of 2 issues that may be related.

For as long as I can remember (I believe it was when they changed from v5 to v6) Vivaldi has taken forever to start up. The windows open (3 usually) and stay BLACK for a couple/few minutes then the 'V' on grey shows up and shortly after Tabs appear and start populating. Several minutes later, if I'm lucky, I can use the browser.

What's been happening now is that I start Vivaldi, the windows are BLACK and then 15 seconds or so later they close. Nothing in Event Viewer or anything else I see in a log. The only way to get back to the scenario above is: Go to the Sessions folder, remove the existing sessions/tabs .bins from the folder, restart Vivaldi so 1 window opens and all the Workspaces are there but have 0 contents. Close Vivaldi, copy the Sessions/Tabs .bins I had removed back IN and then restart Vivaldi. At that point Windows open BLACK and usually will successfully go through the process I mentioned until they finish opening in several minutes.

Anyone else go through anything similar? Did you determine a cause and a fix?