Unable to set up synchronization feature, saving the encryption key does not respond.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, no idea how this is interpreted in Chinese but the password need 12 digits/characters.
You can ask in the Chinese sub forum how other user handle it.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/23/中文-chinese
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I am certain that the key I set is longer than 12 characters. Moreover, if it were fewer than 12 characters, an error message would pop up. The issue I encountered is that there is "no response" at all. It's as if the button isn't bound to any event—there's simply no reaction. This problem has been troubling me from around version 6 up to the latest version.
I chose to post in the English forum section because the Chinese section has too few participants. I believe the English section has a better chance of helping determine whether this is a bug.
Related to this, I would like to know the max length of the encryption password for sync.
Help at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Encryption_password just mentions min 12 and the chars to use, but no max.
I tend to use max length -3 in services like this, as I never type it in per hand. Is there any actual info about it?