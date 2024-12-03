@mib2berlin

I am certain that the key I set is longer than 12 characters. Moreover, if it were fewer than 12 characters, an error message would pop up. The issue I encountered is that there is "no response" at all. It's as if the button isn't bound to any event—there's simply no reaction. This problem has been troubling me from around version 6 up to the latest version.

I chose to post in the English forum section because the Chinese section has too few participants. I believe the English section has a better chance of helping determine whether this is a bug.