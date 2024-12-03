Move to workspace cannot be two levels deep
alpercugun
This dialog is not usable at all:
The most common task I'll find myself in is to move a tab to a workspace. That's three levels deep in this context menu. When did you ever see a context menu that's three levels deep??
The feature that's in the second level is to move a tab up/down by one. I don't imagine anybody would ever do that. What you would like to see is everything on the second level and options to move tabs to the top or bottom.
mib2berlin Soprano
@alpercugun
Hi, just move Workspace on top level.
alpercugun
@mib2berlin OK. It's bizarre that this is customizable, but that does fix it.
There does not seem to be an option to move a tab to the top or bottom though.
mib2berlin Soprano
@alpercugun
I did'n look further but is it possible Left/Right?
I don't have Up/Down in this menu using tabs at top.
Do you use vertical tabs?
RadekPilich
@alpercugun that's another item in the context menu offering independent of move to workspace. unfortunately it doesn't work with tab stacks - you can move only unstacked tabs.
barbudo2005
Said:
it doesn't work with tab stacks - you can move only unstacked tabs.
You are not telling the truth.
RadekPilich
@barbudo2005 yes, I was responding to the "There does not seem to be an option to move a tab to the top or bottom though." statement.