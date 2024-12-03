This may be a very petty, curious request, but considering the ways pages interact with workspaces, I wanted to ask whether this was possible:

when entering a new workspace, or obviously making a new tab, it opens a new Start Page instance. Is it possible for that instance to not be a tab, so that for instance when entering and leaving a Workspace you're not actually engaging in, it doesn't leave that idle tab there?

Again, I know it's a minor cosmetic thing, but for my brain, it makes workspaces seem very neat in their very first launch, and makes it very easy to tell that you do not actually have something up in your Office Workspace that you should probably get back to, if nothing is actually up there.