Can not log into netflix account on new install of Vivaldi browser
-
jacquesgreyling
Recently downloaded vivaldi on my new pc (windows os) and decided that today I should log into Netflix. I type in my correct account email and password and netflix says that the password I am using does not belong to the email I entered. Annoyed I filled out the exact same information on 2 other browsers and successfully signed into my netflix account.
Netflix sign in only fails on vivaldi brower. To say I am frustrated is an understatement.
-
@jacquesgreyling Awkard. Tried with a guest profile? Do you have extensions?