When I say excessive it really is, take a look at the screenshot of my task manager.

Vivaldi takes almost all of my memory which is not small itself, it's 32 Gigs

This figure is excessive both in absolute and in relative figures, 26 GBs of memory is holy lot, especially for 21 tabs, which is not a very big number of tabs. Usually I have more open tabs.

Probably I have the same issue as this guy in the below thread, but I am not sure.

Vivaldi browser keeps crashing & I also get this image coming up instead of web pages. I also saw dead birdies and had browser totally freezed, I had to reload it to go out of freeze.

You should do something with your memory optimizer, otherwise it looks terrible.